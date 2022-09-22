Jerry Jones reacts to fan wearing Dak Prescott jersey parading Walmart on horseback

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the bigger upsets of the day. They defeated the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals 20-17. What made it so surprising was the fact that they did it without their star quarterback, Dak Prescott. Cooper Rush led the team victory.

After the game, a video surfaced online of a Cowboys fan wearing a Prescott jersey riding a horse around Walmart. The horse’s tail was colored a Cowboys blue, of course. Only in Texas, right. The rider strolled around the store and even checked out atop the four-legged animal.

On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he had seen the video. Of course he had and Jones even gave a personal anecdote to the situation.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on this Cowboys fan riding a horse in Walmart after Sunday’s win: “I’ve literally been on a horse inside before. It’s a dicey thing b/c if that horse gets to slipping and sliding, it’s a mess.” (🎥: @K104FM, kelvin_amaya716/IG)pic.twitter.com/nGbVqm71h5 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 20, 2022

The game was crucial if the Cowboys want to attain their preseason goals. Prescott is still slated to miss another month of action or so. Had they begun the season 0-2, with the way the Philadelphia Eagles are playing this year, it’s possible things could have gone south quickly.

But after the win, Jones and everyone in the Cowboys locker room is feeling much better about their prospects. The Cowboys will likely need to lean on their defense yet again as the offense is yet to find its rhythm.They face another interesting test against the surprisingly undefeated New York Giants Monday night.