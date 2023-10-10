The Dallas Cowboys have shown flashes of greatness this season in the NFC, but there is still much work to be done. With a 3-2 record and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the rearview mirror, Mike McCarthy's team is licking its wounds.

To add insult to injury, 49ers tight end George Kittle dropped an ‘F-bomb' on the Cowboys when he lifted up his shirt to reveal the NSFW message underneath. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons fired back at Kittle with comments that have stirred up team backers nationwide. After the game, legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe hit back at Dak Prescott and the Cowboys with a “shouldn't be surprised” take about their disappointing performance.

Vander Esch Injury Details Revealed

When the dust and chaos settled, the Cowboys found themselves with injuries to take care of prior to next week's game.

One of them is Leighton Vander Esch, who got a concerning injury update following the team's 42-10 loss on the West Coast.

Multiple sources including MSN.com reported that Vander Esch could miss between 4-6 weeks with a neck strain. He is likely to hit injured reserve and likely will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers next week, the same report said.

Coach Mike McCarthy Responds

Vander Esch is a 2018 first round pick with 17 tackles on the season. He played his college ball for the Boise State Broncos.

“High caution is in place here,” McCarthy said following the news. Dallas entered the year with a thin linebacker room considering the loss of rookie DeMarvion Overshown. Second-year linebacker Damone Clark has been playing through a shoulder injury while safety Markquese Bell has moved to linebacker out of necessity.