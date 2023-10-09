The Dallas Cowboys were feeling pretty confident heading into their big Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but by the time the game was over, the 42-10 margin of defeat left them searching for answers. And among the biggest reasons for their defeat was Dak Prescott, whose poor play drew some fiery criticism from Shannon Sharpe.

Prescott struggled mightily throughout this game (14/24, 153 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INT), and it was telling to see him completely crumble once again against a top-tier team. Sharpe said that this shouldn't come as a surprise at this point given what we have seen from Prescott throughout his career, and he flamed the Cowboys quarterback for his propensity to turn the football over.

"All I heard was, 'We got a historic defense!'… Turnovers are in Dak [Prescott's] DNA… The Cowboys are who we thought they were. We shouldn't be surprised by this." 👀 — Shannon Sharpe (via @undisputed)pic.twitter.com/qK5TifLb5i — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 9, 2023

The Cowboys clearly have a lot of talent on their roster, but they continue to fall short of expectations, and Prescott has to shoulder a lot of the blame in that regard. Dallas fell behind early in this one, yes, but there was never any sign from Prescott that he would be able to lead his squad back into this game, and the end result was a loss that felt all too familiar for the Cowboys and their fans.

If Dallas wants any shot of emerging as a Super Bowl contender in the near future, they are going to need Prescott to play better than he did against the 49ers. Shannon Sharpe doesn't seem to believe that the veteran quarterback is capable of playing at that sort of level, and while it is only one loss, it looks like Dak Prescott's already short leash just got a bit shorter.