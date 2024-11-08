Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will lean on guys to step up in their upcoming showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, as starting quarterback Dak Prescott's injury has him ruled out and expected to miss extended time. Prescott could miss anywhere between the next few weeks or the entire 2024 NFL season, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota.

“Right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it will be four weeks, six weeks, or the season,” Jones said. “We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us.”

Either way, the Cowboys must make do without their starting quarterback beyond Week 10’s matchup against the Eagles, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

“I think it’s probably no way he can be back in the four-week timeframe, so we’ll put him over there, and we’ll have that roster spot to use in terms of the next four weeks and go from there,” Jones added. “Obviously, a challenging, tough situation, losing him for that period of time, but we’re going to do what’s in the best interest of Dak, and right now, I don’t think anyone knows whether it’ll be four weeks, six weeks or the season.

“We’ll just have to continue to monitor that and see where it takes us,” Jones concluded.

Skip Bayless says Jerry Jones’ ‘worst nightmare’ amid Dak Prescott injury

Former Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless says losing Dak Prescott is Jerry Jones’ nightmare, as Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury could spell the end of his 2024 NFL season. It could put back up veteran quarterback Cooper Rush in the QB1 slot for their matchup against the Eagles, to which Bayless posted his nightmarish take on the Cowboys’ unlikely situation following the starting quarterback’s devastating injury on his X, formerly Twitter.

“Cooper Rush is Jerry Jones’ worst nightmare,” Bayless said. “I believe Jerry will be privately rooting against him.”

The Cowboys will host the Eagles on Sunday.