Who's winning?

Professional athletes can get competitive with one another a lot of the time. Whether it may be in the same sport or having fun in another field that they enjoy, players love to take their opportunity to have fun. Madden is one of those games that bonds individuals. This is why when Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James was eager to stream, Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons immediately challenged him.

“Play me, Bron!! I win I want a jersey!!” Micah Parsons declared on his X account as a repost to LeBron James' declaration.

Both the Lakers and Cowboys stars have become fond of playing video games at an early age. One may think that Parsons has an advantage because he is quite literally in Madden. But, James is no slouch in the realm of football at all. He used to be exceptionally talented on the gridiron during high school before shifting his focus fully to the NBA Draft. The Cowboys defender will surely experience some problems when he hops into the lobby with James.

There is still no response from the Lakers legend. But, Parsons is ready to step up and represent the Cowboys. He might be on for a challenge after he, Dak Prescott, and Mike McCarthy hopefully notch a win over Jared Goff's Detroit Lions. James also has to prep for their matchup against the 23-win Minnesota Timberwolves.

Will this battle on the online gridiron happen? Who do you have winning between The King from the Lakers and the fierce linebacker from the Cowboys?