Prefers to give credit to both players

Doc Rivers was a prominent NBA coach for 24 seasons, and he has moved into the network analyst's chair on ESPN/ABC NBA broadcasts. As the top analyst for the networks, Rivers has to make definitive statements as games play out and coaching decisions are made.

"I hate the GOAT debate, I'm a Michael [Jordan] guy. But that doesn't mean anything bad about LeBron [James] . Bron's gonna have the greatest career ever." Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the GOAT debate 🗣️ (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/9nVfpjBSyx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2023

Rivers makes his opinions known without hesitation, but he does not like the classic talk-show GOAT debate that goes on between hosts and callers between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Jordan has generally earned a reputation as the greatest NBA player of all-time, but there are many who are happy to take up the debate and give the nod to James. Rivers says he “hates” the well-worn discussion.

Doc Rivers played against Jordan for many years and coached against James for a similar number of years. “I hate the GOAT debate, I'm a Michael [Jordan] guy. But that doesn't mean anything bad about LeBron [James]. Bron's gonna have the greatest career ever.”

Doc Rivers has the perspective of knowing that Jordan was the best when played against him throughout his incredible career. However, as James has played spectacularly throughout his career that began in 2004, there is very little to downgrade. Rivers knows that James will have the most overpowering numbers in terms of multiple statistical categories by the time he decides to call it a career.

It seems certain that James will play at least one more season after the 2023-24 season is completed. That's because his son Bronny James is likely to be a first-round draft choice in the 2024 NBA draft. The younger James is playing his freshman season at USC this season.