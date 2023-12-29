Browns dominant pass rusher has the lead over Micah Parsons and 4 others

The Cleveland Browns clinched their spot in the AFC playoffs Thursday night when they pummeled the New York Jets 37-20. The Browns improved to 11-5 with the victory, and while quarterback Joe Flacco has gained most of the headlines since being installed as Cleveland's quarterback, edge rusher Myles Garrett continues with his dominating play.

Garrett had 3 tackles and 1.0 sack in the win over the Jets, and many handicappers have taken notice of the pass rusher's presence throughout the season. According to FanDuel, Garrett is now the odds-on favorite to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year Award. He is listed as the minus-240 favorite to earn the honor, and that gives him at least a moderate edge over linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Parsons is listed at plus-240 and he is the second choice. Other players who are in the conversation for the defensive honors include T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers at plus-1000, Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders are plus-2500, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers at plus-10000 and Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings at plus-10000.

Myles Garrett is the dominant player on the Browns defense. He has 42 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 blocked kick. In addition to the statistical breakdown, Garrett simply looks the part. He checks in at 6-4 and 272 pounds, and he combines a remarkably fast first step with powerful moves that allow him to get the best of blockers.

The Browns are surging with 4 consecutive wins, and while they will most likely go into the playoffs as a Wild Card team, there is still an outside chance of winning the AFC North title.