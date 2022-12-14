By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Micah Parsons hasn’t been his usual dominant self in the Dallas Cowboys’ recent games, and his role as a versatile defender might be the reason for that.

The Cowboys defensive star admitted that playing the “trench warfare” is starting to take a toll on his body. He told Von Miller on The VonCast that playing more of a linebacker last year was better for his body, but it’s quite different this 2022 as Dallas seemingly uses him as a defensive end more often–despite Parsons’ insistence that he’s still a linebacker.

“People don’t understand that trench warfare. I’m not gonna lie, when I was playing LB a whole lot last year, my body was way more fresh. There were some plays I wouldn’t get touched. When you’re on the line, you’re getting touched every play,” the 23-year-old shared, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Just like his rookie year in 2021, Micah Parsons had a brilliant start to his campaign this 2022. Through the first 12 weeks of the season, he accumulated 12.0 sacks as he made his presence felt for the Cowboys.

However, it has been different in the past two games. Not only has Parsons failed to record a sack against the struggling Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, but he also just had one QB hit and zero tackle for loss in that span. For comparison, he had five QB hits in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, and prior to Weeks 13 and 14, there was just one other game when he failed to register a tackle for loss (in Week 8).

Of course it hasn’t helped that he has dealt with his fair share of injuries. Nonetheless, it’s definitely concerning to see the youngster struggle since it’s so rare,

It remains to be seen how Parsons plan to overcome his latest struggles. But hey, at least he is well aware of the issue.