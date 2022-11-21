Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Micah Parsons gave Dallas Cowboys fans quite the scare after he sustained an injury during their Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the star linebacker played down the issue and emphasized that he is in good health.

After the Cowboys destroyed the Vikings 40-3, Parsons was seen limping off the field and as he headed the locker room. It immediately sparked concerns among the Dallas faithful, especially since the 23-year-old is coming off a big game where he recorded two sacks and four tackles.