Trevon Diggs’ stat vs. Ja’Marr Chase reveals he’s no Antonio Cromartie

The Dallas Cowboys were not given much of a shot Sunday to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. They were without their star quarterback Dak Prescott, who is expected to miss the next month or so. Most people figured Dallas would struggle to contain Joe Burrow and the Bengals passing game, particularly wideout Ja’Marr Chase. Well, Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs took care of that Sunday.

According to Pro Football Focus, Diggs allowed a total of two completions for 14 yards to Chase when in coverage. Chase finished with just five catches for 54 yards on nine targets.

Trevon Diggs in coverage vs Ja'Marr Chase: 🔒 2 catches allowed

🔒 14 yards allowed pic.twitter.com/4nKuWpOaLI — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2022

Although Diggs did not shadow him all game, he still lined up on him the majority of the time.

The Cowboys defense played excellent as a unit Sunday. They sacked Burrow six times, and pressured him countless others. Despite not forcing a turnover, the Cowboys defense dominated almost all game. Things got interesting in the fourth quarter as Cincinnati came back to tie the game at 17.

But Cooper Rush led Dallas downfield for the game-winning 50-yard field goal by Brett Maher.

Trevon Diggs was named an All-Pro cornerback last season. He led the league with 11 interceptions after all. But much had been made out of the passing yards he had allowed during the season. Some people were of the thought process that Diggs might be more like an Antonio Cromartie-type cornerback.

Cromartie was known for making big plays and racking up interceptions. But he gambled a lot on plays and also got burnt quite often. Diggs’ performance Sunday should quiet down any of those comparisons.