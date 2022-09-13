Von Miller calls for NFL to ban dangerous block Leonard Fournette used on Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys had about as poor of a start to their season as possible. They got drubbed at home by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 19-3. To make matters worse, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hand and had surgery on his throwing hand Monday. He is expected to miss the next month of action or so. Prescott did not escape the injury bug but superstar linebacker Micah Parsons did, despite taking a very dangerous block up high Sunday.

Late in the first half, Tom Brady dropped back and fired a 48-yard bomb to Julio Jones, who made an incredible catch. While the throw and catch caught almost everyone’s attention, not Von Miller. On the play, Parsons was rushing off the right side of the D-line and was engaged with the left tackle. That’s when Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette came up and threw a massive shoulder up toward Parson’s neck and head area.

Miller believes the NFL needs to do more to protect players in Parsons’ position.

This block must be taken out the game ! This is the future and we are just letting the offense tee off on our marquee pass rushers! You can get the job done without this much contact! https://t.co/alEmMzEehk — Von Miller (@VonMiller) September 12, 2022

Parsons went to the ground but thankfully was not injured.

The NFL recently outlawed the chop block. That is when a defensive player is engaged and a second offensive player goes low, taking out his legs. This is essentially the same thing. Micah Parsons is engaged with the left tackle. Fournette comes up and lays a huge hit but instead of going low, it was up near his head. It’s very dangerous as the defensive player does not have the ability to protect themself.

Miller’s assertion appears to make logical sense.