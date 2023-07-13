Just 12 days after the Arizona Coyotes signed Alex Galchenyuk, the team released the center and placed him on unconditional waivers. Hours after the Coyotes made the stunning move, the Scottsdale Police Department confirmed to The Athletic that Alex Galchenyuk had previously been arrested on several charges.

Only Sunday, Alex Galchenyuk was charged with private property hit and run, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, among other charges, The Athletic's Katie Strange reports. Galchenyuk was released from jail Monday.

Nobody was injured because of the alleged incident that led to Galchenyuk's arrest, police say. There was property damage.

When Galchenyuk was released, ESPN reported that the Coyotes' decision was the result of an “off-ice situation” that was unknown to Arizona when it signed the veteran. Galchenyuk is, once again, an unrestricted free agent.

On the hit and run incident: police said that “it was only property damage and no injuries.” Jail official said he was booked into city jail on Sunday evening and released the following day on his own recognizance. According to court records, Galchenyuk was arraigned on Monday — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 13, 2023

After Galchenyuk was cut, the NHLPA said it is reviewing Arizona's decision.

Galchenyuk had agreed to a one-year contract worth $775, 000 on the first day of 2023 NHL free agency. The veteran only played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche in the 2022-2023 NHL season, failing to register a single point. Most of his season was spent in the AHL playing for the Avalanches' minor-league affiliate.

Galchenyuk was traded to the Nashville Predators earlier in the summer.

Galchenyuk had previously spent time with the Coyotes. He was with Arizona in the 2018-2019 season, and then again in the 2021-2022 campaign. Two seasons ago, he totaled 21 points in 60 games for the Coyotes.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft. He's spent the bulk of his career with the Canadiens, scoring 255 points in six years with Montreal.