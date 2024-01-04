Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker got into it with Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday. The Panthers emerged victorious, but many focused on the vicious hits thrown during the contest. On Wednesday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety had their say, and as usual, it sparked controversy.

Zucker is suspended for the next three games for his hit on Cousins, NHL Player Safety announced. The hit in question came near the end of the second period. Zucker hit Cousins, who was turned away from him, right in the numbers and drove him into the glass.

On-ice officials kicked the Coyotes forward from the game after that. However, Player Safety clearly didn't believe that was punishment enough. And fans flocked to social media to let their voices be heard regarding this decision.

Fans react to Coyotes' Jason Zucker suspension after Panthers' Nick Cousins hit

Many fans pointed out that Zucker's hit came in defense of a teammate. Cousins had thrown a questionable hit himself moments before. He went after defenseman Juuso Valimaki, who had dropped to a knee. Fans called out the Department of Player Safety for seemingly ignoring Cousins' hit.

Other fans pointed out that this is not the first time Nick Cousins has thrown a questionable hit. Less than two weeks ago, he was involved in another incident involving Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson. Much like the Coyotes incident, Cousins did not receive a suspension.

In general, though, fans expressed their outrage with the department. They went after Player Safety for what they see as an inconsistent system of punishments. Incidents such as Jacob Trouba's slash or Ryan Hartman's reportedly deliberate high stick were brought up as examples.

RECOMMENDED
Sasha Barkov, Panthers, Coyotes, Sam Reinhart, Justin Huberdeau
Panthers' Sasha Barkov breaks yet another franchise record

Eva Geitheim ·

Panthers Coyotes prediction, odds, pick, how to watch
Panthers vs. Coyotes prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/2/2024

Cameron Zunkel ·

Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram on fire.
Coyotes' Connor Ingram reacts to fourth shutout of season in blanking of Ducks

Benjamin Adducchio ·

Cousins is in protocol, as announced by Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. It's unclear whether he will take the ice in Florida's next game. That said, the Coyotes will be without Zucker for the next three games. His suspension begins on Thursday when the Coyotes continue their five-game homestand by playing host to the New York Islanders.

Regardless of whether you believe Zucker deserved the suspension, keep January 24 circled on your calendar. That's when the Coyotes and Panthers meet for the final time this season. And it'll certainly be a game to watch, especially if Jason Zucker and Nick Cousins are in the lineup.