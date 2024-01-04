Fans let their voices be heard after Jason Zucker was suspended.

Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker got into it with Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins on Tuesday. The Panthers emerged victorious, but many focused on the vicious hits thrown during the contest. On Wednesday, the NHL's Department of Player Safety had their say, and as usual, it sparked controversy.

Zucker is suspended for the next three games for his hit on Cousins, NHL Player Safety announced. The hit in question came near the end of the second period. Zucker hit Cousins, who was turned away from him, right in the numbers and drove him into the glass.

On-ice officials kicked the Coyotes forward from the game after that. However, Player Safety clearly didn't believe that was punishment enough. And fans flocked to social media to let their voices be heard regarding this decision.

Fans react to Coyotes' Jason Zucker suspension after Panthers' Nick Cousins hit

Many fans pointed out that Zucker's hit came in defense of a teammate. Cousins had thrown a questionable hit himself moments before. He went after defenseman Juuso Valimaki, who had dropped to a knee. Fans called out the Department of Player Safety for seemingly ignoring Cousins' hit.

Now do Cousins — full time hater⚡️ (@3rikhau1a) January 4, 2024

Worth it but Cousins gets nothing? Just a joke of a league. Doesn’t take anything seriously — Choking Hazard Podcast (@HazardPodcast) January 4, 2024

But nick cousins gets nothing, NHLPS is a joke! — cj (@CJ_brinkman) January 4, 2024

Cousins gets a free pass to make garbage hits but god forbid he get a taste of his own medicine. Joke https://t.co/UvhkHcucm6 — d 🇵🇸 pzitbpitnhl (@anxiousbruin) January 4, 2024

Other fans pointed out that this is not the first time Nick Cousins has thrown a questionable hit. Less than two weeks ago, he was involved in another incident involving Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson. Much like the Coyotes incident, Cousins did not receive a suspension.

A friendly reminder this play didn't warrant a suspension. (11 days ago) so the rule book must have changed. pic.twitter.com/ib2NPVTApq — Ray Hatt (@Raymond_Hatt) January 4, 2024

Watch Cousins in the first clip before Zucker comes in. Why is he even trying to hit Valimaki who isn't even standing? This is why DoPS is an absolute joke and why players are making enforcement with their own hands, like Erik Gudbranson did with…you guessed it, Nick Cousins. https://t.co/zPP3s7d9oB — 🍊🍁🐯🐻☘️ (@FuriousBearsFan) January 4, 2024

In general, though, fans expressed their outrage with the department. They went after Player Safety for what they see as an inconsistent system of punishments. Incidents such as Jacob Trouba's slash or Ryan Hartman's reportedly deliberate high stick were brought up as examples.

I really thought Player Safety had turned over a new leaf at the start of the season, but they’re back. They’re so back. https://t.co/7VVlrFzo0j — Ashley 🌻 (@smasha23) January 4, 2024

It's actually outrageous how Cousins can so consistently purposefully injure other players, and it's the players who are forced to police the game because the league and refs do nothing, who are actually punished. https://t.co/E8QCl4lLmn — Anna Hudak (@CityHoosier) January 4, 2024

Player Safety has lost the plot. Cousins played them. https://t.co/XJ21YxsbC6 — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) January 4, 2024

Player Safety and refs inconsistent on these calls. Zucker doesn't hit Cousins if the refs call the Cousins hit (as they should). But I'm not saying Zucker is right but you have to get both there. https://t.co/1eqmAP2EmD — mike rifkin (@punmasterrifkin) January 4, 2024

Cousins is in protocol, as announced by Panthers head coach Paul Maurice. It's unclear whether he will take the ice in Florida's next game. That said, the Coyotes will be without Zucker for the next three games. His suspension begins on Thursday when the Coyotes continue their five-game homestand by playing host to the New York Islanders.

Regardless of whether you believe Zucker deserved the suspension, keep January 24 circled on your calendar. That's when the Coyotes and Panthers meet for the final time this season. And it'll certainly be a game to watch, especially if Jason Zucker and Nick Cousins are in the lineup.