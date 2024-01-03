Florida Panthers' Sasha Barkov reacts to breaking the franchise record for assists in Tuesday's win over the Arizona Coyotes

Sasha Barkov set a new franchise record in assists during the Florida Panthers' 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes Tuesday. Barkov has now passed former teammate Jonathan Huberdeau for the record with 416 assists after his latest that led to Sam Reinhart's goal in the third period.

Barkov came into the game tied with Huberdeau, and reacted to reaching this milestone after the win.

“All those milestones, they all feel amazing,” Barkov said. “I'm honored and I'm fortunate that I get to be a Florida Panther for such a long time and hopefully for even longer time. Of course, those milestones feel great, but they're gonna feel even better after the career, when you actually get a chance to like just relax and think about them,” via David Dwork of The Hockey News.

The former second overall pick by the Panthers in 2013 has spent his entire NHL career with the Panthers, and is now the franchise leader in assists, goals, points and games played. He had a similar reaction to when he broke the franchise points record, noting that he'd be able to appreciate it more with time.

Outside of Sasha Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe also added an assist and goal while Gustav Forsling, Sam Reinhart and Matthew Tcachuk each added goals in the Panthers' victory. The Panthers extend their current winning streak to five with the win, and have a total record of 23-12-2. They're second in the Atlantic Division with 48 points, only behind the Boston Bruins. They next take on the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday.