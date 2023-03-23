Crash Team Rumble: Release Date, Trailer & More

Crash Bandicoot is finally back with a new game, especially a multiplayer title, entitled Crash Team Rumble, where the setting of the game is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA). With the rising popularity of MOBAs in more handheld games, Crash Team Rumble is entering the fray to add to the list of great MOBA games. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, especially its release date.

After a lot of years have passed, Crash Bandicoot finally gets a game following it’s 4th expansion, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and it’s really about time to get a new one. After the following revival of the franchise from having the remastered version of 3 Crash games, N. Sane Trilogy, it was followed by another remastered version of the racing version, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. The franchise boomed once again and fans were picking up the games for nostalgia’s sake. A lot of fans were also excited once the 4th expansion was released but it has been 3 years since the Crash Bandicoot franchise has released a new game.

During The Game Awards 2022, Crash Team Rumble’s trailer was released and is immediately scheduled to go live in 2023.

Now that it’s 2023, Crash Team Rumble is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. There’s only 3 months to wait until you battle your friends in 4v4 matches. There’s also a closed beta testing of the game, which will take place on April 20-24, 2023. All you need to do is simply pre-order any version of the game before the date of the beta testing. The closed beta testing of the game will feature 3 maps and five playable characters: Crash, Coco, Dr. Neo Cortex, Tawna, and Dingodile.

Crash Team Rumble Gameplay

Crash Team Rumble is a 4v4 multiplayer online battle arena type that uses iconic Crash Bandicoot characters against one another in a competition to collect the most Wumpa fruit and deposit it in their areas, while also preventing the opposing team from doing the same. There are a lot of scoring games that are already familiar to play so adapting to its gameplay is easy enough. Each character, whether good or bad, has unique skills and abilities that will help control the match, claim some Wumpa fruit, and protect their team’s stash.

Basically, Wumpa fruits are the goal in Crash Team Rumble.

Crash Team Rumble Platforms, Price and Editions

Crash Team Rumble will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One and it will also support cross-platform play. As for Nintendo Switch, there’s still no official announcement if they will join the consoles but we’ll update this page if they include the Switch to the list.

There are also two editions of Crash Team Rumble: Standard and Deluxe.

The Standard Edition costs $29.99 and includes the base game, season one Premium Battle Pass, and as mentioned before, access to closed beta testing if you pre-order before the closed beta testing

The Deluxe Edition costs $39.99 and includes the above as well as a season two Premium Battle Pass, an instant 25-tier unlock for the season one Premium Battle Pass, and a Digital Proto Pack with skins and items.

We’ve yet to wait for the final release of Crash Team Rumble and its beta testing period but at least we know that there will be a new Crash Bandicoot game incoming this year.