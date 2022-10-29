Craziest Twitter reactions to ‘Trade LeBron’ trending

After the Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 0-5 on the season, NBA fans could help but urge the Purple and Gold to trade LeBron James.

“Trade LeBron” is trending on Twitter following the Lakers’ 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday night. Without Anthony Davis, LeBron carried the offensive load for LA and finished with 28 points on 10-of-24 shooting. However, his efforts were not enough as no other Laker breached the 20-poit mark.

James isn’t getting any help from his teammates outside Davis, which is why a lot want LeBron somewhere else. Besides, it might even benefit the Lakers with the current outlook of the season showing no positive signs.

Among the craziest Twitter reactions on the “Trade LeBron” trend, though, is how some want the Cleveland Cavaliers for James from the Lakers. LeBron has said before that he is open to a reunion, so it might very well be the perfect time. How magical would it be if James were to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the franchise where it all started, all while competing for the title?

Now just hear me out, trade Lebron for Darius Garland straight up. Cleveland probably wins a ring, who says no? 💀 https://t.co/ntqys19F9W — Vai 🇦🇸🇼🇸🇺🇸 (@GOZIRRAH) October 29, 2022

Lakers trade LeBron to Cavs 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8JuaWm1ZSb — Tim Peterson (@OldMilwaukee30) October 29, 2022

Others simply want LeBron James gone from LA, with some even already thinking how he would look on a different jersey that’s not the Lakers. Meanwhile, some are just poking fun at the idea of what the Purple and Gold could actually get for LeBron.

That LeBron for Tobias trade gonna hit like crack https://t.co/MJaKltOROd pic.twitter.com/lUJfJLRieb — ICE (@Makyle_Ice) October 29, 2022

On the other hand, there are others who are just laughing at all the “Trade LeBron” talks. As those people pointed out, LeBron isn’t really innocent and is, in fact, a big reason why LA is struggling.

When you see Trade LeBron trending… pic.twitter.com/Wr2l628TZt — 🇬🇹 Buster Cherri 🇬🇹 (@Primo_1mx) October 29, 2022

Lebron the moment he's eligible for a trade pic.twitter.com/lXsKWLjCrf — BsBoyz4eva (@BlackistAdam) October 29, 2022

The narrative that the Lakers should trade Lebron because it's not fair to him is ridiculous. The Lakers rebuild was ruined when he went to the Lakers and had Davis demand a trade then they eventually recruit Westbrook. That's now how to rebuild a team. pic.twitter.com/DEXZC49wA1 — Jonathan (@JonathanDesign) October 29, 2022

Despite all these calls, though, the Lakers cannot actually trade LeBron this 2022-23 because of the extension he got in the offseason. As ESPN noted, he is ineligible to be traded because “the second year of his extension exceeds a 5% raise.”

With that said, the Lakers will have to make it work with James, while LeBron fans can only be patient and hope for the best.