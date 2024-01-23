Experience the joy at Al Nassr as Cristiano Ronaldo secures three awards at the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards, celebrated with a unique cake.

In a moment of jubilation, Cristiano Ronaldo, the seasoned forward of Al Nassr, recently experienced a heartwarming surprise from his club colleagues following his stellar performance at the 2023 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. Ronaldo's achievements were nothing short of extraordinary, winning not just one but three accolades on January 19. The football maestro secured the Fans' Favourite Player of the Year, the Maradona Award, and the prestigious title of Best Middle East Player, solidifying his status as one of the greatest players in the sport.

The festivities among Al Nassr players on January 21 took a sweet turn as Ronaldo was presented with a uniquely crafted cake adorned with a handwritten note that resonated with the sentiment shared by fans worldwide – “Awards keep following the GOAT” (Greatest of All Time). The gesture was a fitting tribute to the Portuguese star's remarkable career and continued excellence on the field.

Ronaldo's outstanding 2023 season includes an impressive record of 54 goals in 59 games for both Portugal and Al Nassr. As the 38-year-old forward gears up for his upcoming matches, facing Shanghai Shenhua on January 24 and Zheijang on January 28, anticipation is high among football enthusiasts eager to witness Ronaldo's prowess in action. A noteworthy encounter awaits on February 1, as Ronaldo is set to participate in a friendly against Inter Miami, a team led by his longtime rival, Lionel Messi.

Reflecting on his recent win of the Maradona Award, Ronaldo shared his sentiments in an interview with Portuguese daily Record, expressing deep admiration for the late Argentine legend, Diego Maradona. He stated, “These are two awards that I don't have in my museum. So it makes me very happy, especially Maradona, who unfortunately is no longer with us and who was a player I always admired.”

As the buzz around Ronaldo's triumphant journey continues, Al Nassr fans eagerly await the unfolding chapters of his storied career, anticipating each game with heightened excitement and celebrating the indomitable spirit of one of football's greatest icons.