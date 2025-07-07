Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams had a memorable Sunday, both on the court versus the Chicago Sky, and off the court before the game.

Earlier in the day, Williams learned she had been selected as a WNBA All-Star for the second time in her career and the first time as a member of the Lynx. However, the news almost didn’t reach her. She ignored the initial call from WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, not recognizing the number. When Engelbert called again and introduced herself, Williams responded with, “Cathy who?”, as reported by Kent Youngblood of the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Still skeptical once she heard the news, she added, “No, ain’t no way you’re calling my phone saying that.”

Hours later, the selection was confirmed — and Williams celebrated the best way she knew how: by leading the Lynx to an 80-75 win over the Sky. She tied her season high with 25 points, shooting 10-for-17 from the field and adding eight rebounds and six assists.

“So I told her, ‘Playing like an All-Star is good,’” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.

Reeve, who will coach Team Caitlin Clark at the upcoming All-Star Game in Indianapolis, expressed disappointment that only Williams and Napheesa Collier were selected from a team that now leads the WNBA at 17-2.

Minnesota’s win on Sunday also set a franchise record with 11 straight home wins to begin a season, surpassing the 10-home-game streak from the 2013 championship team. Collier added 21 points and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line, extending her franchise-record free throw streak to 45.

The Sky were led by Angel Reese, who posted her 11th double-double of the season with 16 points and 17 rebounds. Rachel Banham hit six 3-pointers and scored 20 points for Chicago.

The Lynx, despite playing their fifth game in eight days, erased a 14-point first-quarter deficit to maintain their stronghold on the WNBA standings.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.

