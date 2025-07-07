The Atlanta Braves may be battling through a difficult season, but there’s still plenty to celebrate in Atlanta, especially for Matt Olson. The hometown first baseman is set to make his third MLB All-Star Game appearance, but this one hits a little differently. Not only will the game be played at Truist Park, home of the Braves, but Olson will be doing so just miles from where his baseball journey began.

In an article by MLB’s Mark Bowman, the Braves slugger reflected on the honor and the hometown connection.

“It’s one of those full-circle things for sure,” Olson said. “It’s always special, but being [an All-Star] in the city where you grew up hoping you could maybe one day do that, being there will be special.”

This achievement adds another meaningful chapter to Olson's career. As a child, he attended the 2000 All-Star Game at Turner Field, the former home of the Braves. Now, 25 years later, he’ll take the field at Truist Park, fulfilling a lifelong dream. It’s a rare opportunity — to play in the All-Star Game in the same city where that dream first began.

Olson is one of three Braves who were named to the National League squad, joining outfielder and 2023 NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. and 2024 NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale. Sale, however, will not appear in the game as he recovers from a rib fracture sustained in mid-June. Braves manager Brian Snitker had the honor of delivering the news to both players, adding a personal touch to this year’s All-Star festivities.

The selection is well-earned. Despite the club’s struggles (39–50 as of Monday), Olson has delivered a strong all-around performance with a .271 batting average, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, and a .489 slugging percentage. He leads all first basemen in fWAR at 3.1 and continues to anchor the lineup with both power and consistency. Over his last 45 games, he’s batting .316, further proving why he remains a key force in Atlanta’s offense.

This will be Olson’s first MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta, but his third overall. He previously earned selections in 2021 (with the Athletics) and 2023 (with the Braves). This year, though, is different — it’s personal. The chance to take the field at Truist Park, surrounded by friends, family, and his young son, gives this moment unmatched emotional weight.

For the club, Olson’s story is a bright spot during a challenging campaign. It also reinforces the franchise’s long-standing tradition of producing elite talent — and honoring those who give everything to the jersey.

With the first baseman playing in front of a home crowd, Braves fans can expect something special in Atlanta on July 15th.