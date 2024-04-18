Luis Castro, the manager of Al Nassr, has temporarily stepped away from coaching duties after undergoing a minor medical procedure. Portuguese tactician Castro, who has been at the helm of the Saudi Pro League club since July 2023, will be replaced by assistant coach Vitor Severino until his return.
In a statement released by Al Nassr, it was revealed that doctors advised Castro to refrain from physical activity for a few days following the procedure. The club supported Castro's recovery, wishing him a speedy return to the sidelines. Until then, Severino will assume the responsibility of leading the team.
“Coach of the first team Mr. Luis Castro was advised by the doctor to refrain from physical activity for a few days following a minor medical procedure. Mr. Vitor Severino, the first assistant coach, will be in charge of the team until Mr. Castro comes back. Get well soon, Mister,” the statement read, conveying the club's well-wishes to their ailing manager.
Under Castro's guidance, Al Nassr has enjoyed considerable success, with 36 wins from 48 games and only six defeats during his tenure. Despite recent setbacks in the AFC Champions League and Saudi Super Cup, the team remains focused on pursuing major honors in 2024.
“It speaks volumes about Castro's impact that the team has flourished under his leadership, and we hope for his swift recovery,” commented a spokesperson from the club, emphasizing Castro's integral role in the team's achievements.
With iconic figure Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge, Al Nassr is gearing up for the King Cup of Champions semi-final clash against Al-Khaleej on May 1st. As they strive for victory on the pitch, the club awaits the return of their esteemed manager, Castro, whose leadership has been instrumental in their journey towards excellence.