The Dallas Mavericks’ decision to part ways with Nico Harrison seemed to have paid dividends, as Dallas won their first game since his departure, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 138-133 in overtime on Sunday night at the American Airlines Center, led by 18-year-old rookie Cooper Flagg.

The Mavericks’ No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft recorded a historic stat line of 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal. No 18-year-old in NBA history has ever posted those numbers in a single game, with only LeBron James having matched the four non-block categories on three occasions. This was also his first career OT win, according to StatMuse.

Flagg’s impact was most visible in the second half and overtime. After entering halftime with just two points, the rookie unleashed a 10-point third quarter, featuring a steal, a behind-the-back dribble, and a Euro-step finish through contact for a three-point play. In overtime, he contributed four points, two rebounds, and an assist, including a full-court outlet to PJ Washington that led to a transition dunk, giving Dallas a 132-129 lead with 1:39 remaining.

Washington also scored 21 points, 18 of which came on five made three-pointers, while Daniel Gafford added a season-high 20 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Klay Thompson provided an impactful scoring boost off the bench, hitting five three-pointers en route to 19 points.

Brandon Williams finished with 15 points and six assists, and Max Christie added 14 points for the Mavericks. Moreover, seven Mavericks scored in double figures as the team shot 50.5% from the field and 44.1% from three-point range, overcoming seven turnovers in the first quarter.

The Blazers were led by Shaedon Sharpe’s 36 points and six assists, Deni Avdija’s 29 points and seven assists, and Jerami Grant’s 26 points and five rebounds. Donovan Clingan added 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Toumani Camara contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak and improved Dallas to 4-10. The Mavericks played without Anthony Davis, who continues to recover from a left calf strain and has now missed nine consecutive games.

Dallas will look to carry the momentum into Monday’s road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.