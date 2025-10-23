Lionel Messi made his first public message after signing a contract extension with MLS club Inter Miami.

Messi has been playing for the Miami squad since 2023, keeping them in the headlines as one of the most popular teams in the country. His name continues to sell out games as U.S. fans get excitement to seeing him play in South Florida and the rest of the country.

It was not until this week that Messi decided to extend his stay in the U.S. He signed an extension that will have him stick around until 2028, enough time that will have him see the club's new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, be open for matches.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here,” Messi said, as GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs reported on Thursday.

“We’re all really excited about the moment when we can finally play at Miami Freedom Park. We can’t wait for it to be finished — to experience it from the inside, in our new home, and for the fans to enjoy it as well. It’s going to be something very special to play at home in such a spectacular stadium.”

What lies ahead for Lionel Messi, Inter Miami

Article Continues Below

It is huge news for Inter Miami to secure Lionel Messi for the long term, exciting fans for the future as they will soon prepare for matches at Miami Freedom Park.

Messi continues to shine as one of the best players in the world, scoring goals on a constant basis as opponents keep having difficulty in containing him. His success at the club has them firmly in the MLS playoffs, looking to reach the mountaintop as champions.

Inter Miami is preparing for the first leg of its Round of 16 matchup, being at home. They host Nashville SC on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. ET before going on the road for the second leg on Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.