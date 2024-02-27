The Chicago Cubs have improved in each of the last two seasons. Cody Bellinger was a big reason why the team won as many games as they did last season, but he seemed primed to leave the team in free agency. The outfielder is back in Chicago, though, as he signed a three-year, $80 million dollar deal to return to the Cubs on Feb. 25. Now, Bellinger is joining the Cubs in the Cactus League for spring training.
Bellinger's .307 batting average last year was one of the best marks in baseball, so having him back is monumentally important. He is far from the only exciting piece on the team, though, and with the Cubs having such a big fanbase, plenty of baseball fanatics are wondering how they can watch the team during spring training. We will answer that question here.
*Watch Cubs' spring training games live with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Cubs 2024 spring training schedule
The Cubs play their spring training games in the Cactus League. Here is their entire spring training schedule.
Feb. 23 vs. White Sox: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV – (W) 8-1
Feb. 24 @ Giants: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV – (W) 8-4
Feb. 25 vs. Padres: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV – (L) 7-0
Feb. 26 @ Royals: 2:05 p.m. CT – (L) 6-0
Feb. 27 vs. Reds: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
Feb. 28 @ Brewers: 2:10 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
Feb. 29 vs. Rockies: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 1 vs. White Sox: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 2 @ Dodgers: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 3 vs. Guardians: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 4 @ Padres: 2:10 p.m. CT
March 5 @ Royals: 7:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 6 vs. Angels: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 7 @ Reds: 7:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 8 vs. Mariners/@ Diamondbacks (split-squad): 2:05 p.m. CT/2:10 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 9 vs. Rockies: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 10 @ Rangers: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 12 vs. Brewers: 8:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 13 @ Guardians: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 14 vs. Athletics: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 15 @ White Sox: 3:05 p.m. CT
March 16 vs. Royals/@ Angels (split-squad): 3:05 p.m. CT/3:10 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 17 vs. Rangers: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 19 vs. Diamondbacks: 8:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 20 vs. Athletics: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 21 @ Rockies: 3:10 p.m. CT
March 22 vs. Giants/@ Giants (split-squad): 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 23 vs. Brewers: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 24 @ Mariners: 3:10 p.m. CT
March 25 vs. Cardinals: 3:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV
March 26 vs. Cardinals: 2:05 p.m. CT – Marquee Sports, fuboTV, ESPN+
Cubs TV/streaming guide
Marquee Sports Network is the regional sports network that broadcasts Cubs games. Luckily for Cubs fans, they will be broadcasting nearly every game during spring training. If you are a fuboTV user, you will be able to watch those games as well. The spring training finale will also be on ESPN+.