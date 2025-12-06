MLB free agency is underway, and the Chicago Cubs have been heavily involved in the rumor mill. With the belief being that the organization is aiming to make a splash at signing a starting pitcher, it initially sounded like the team was on the verge of signing Zac Gallen to a new contract. However, that report was completely shut down by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

On Saturday, a report came through claiming that the Cubs were closing in on a deal with Gallen that would give the 30-year-old starting pitcher a multi-year contract paying him $22 million annually, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Chicago Cubs are close to finalizing an agreement with free-agent starter Zac Gallen on a multi-year deal that will pay him an average of $22 million a year. Gallen, with three top-10 Cy Young finishes, has averaged 32 starts a year for the past 4 seasons.”

That report was short-lived, though, as Passan almost immediately stated that Gallen does not have a deal lined up. He also said that the 2023 All-Star isn't close to finalizing a contract.

“Zac Gallen does not have a deal and is not close to finalizing one.”

Gallen hit free agency after finishing his seventh year with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's coming off a season where he recorded a career-worst 4.83 ERA. Despite that, the veteran pitcher is still a highly sought-after free agent, as he's viewed as one of the best available starting pitchers in free agency.

On top of his 4.83 ERA, Zac Gallen also finished the 2025 campaign with a 1.260 WHIP while recording 175 strikeouts through 192.0 innings pitched. If the Cubs are still in the mix for Gallen, he's certainly someone Chicago would love to have in the starting rotation for next season.