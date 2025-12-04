The Chicago Cubs are going to be a team to keep an eye on this offseason. With Kyle Tucker atop the free agent rankings, the Cubs are trying to build their roster ahead of the 2026 season. Chicago is coming off an NL Divisional loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last postseason after taking down the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card.

Whether the Cubs resign Tucker or not, starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (who will play for Team USA in the WBC) believes his team has what it takes to win the World Series. The Cubs boasted one of the best offenses in the sport last season.

“I believe we're good enough to win the World Series.” Matthew Boyd says he's ready to go to war with who the Cubs have if the front office doesn't spend big this winter. pic.twitter.com/06MKaEJhbM — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I know that Jed and Carter are doing everything they can to put the best lineup and rotation out there,” Boyd said. “That being said, if we didn't make any additions, I would go to war with the guys we got right now on Day 1. I think we are going to be good, and believing we are good enough to win the World Series. I believed last year we were good enough to win the WS. Timing is a weird thing in baseball, you know, we didn't play good at the right time.”

The Cubs' rotation will be led by Boyd, Justin Steele, and Shota Imanaga. Offensively, the Cubs contain Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Ian Happ, and Dansby Swanson. Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, and Michael Busch are very talented hitters as well. All seven of those hitters will be valuable again in 2026. The bullpen must improve if the Cubs do want to feel that they are a legit contender in the NL.