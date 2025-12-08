The Chicago Cubs' pitching situation demands immediate action, and MacKenzie Gore represents the mid-rotation ace that could transform their rotation into a legitimate World Series threat. The Washington Nationals are actively shopping Gore as part of their organizational rebuild under new management, and the Cubs must act decisively to bring the 26-year-old left-hander to Wrigleyville before the Winter Meetings conclude. This is their window, and the cost has never been more attainable.

Gore's 2025 season proves his value despite the inconsistent record. The first-time All-Star struck out 185 batters over 159⅔ innings, maintaining solid stuff throughout the season with two years of affordable arbitration control remaining. The Nationals' asking price has moderated from their July demands, creating an opening for a team willing to meet them halfway with a balanced package that addresses Washington's positional needs.

The Case for MacKenzie Gore in Chicago

The Cubs' 2025 season validated that their offensive core is championship-caliber, but their starting rotation remains the achilles heel. With Kyle Tucker heading to free agency, the organization cannot rely solely on free-agent pitchers to solidify their rotation. Gore gives them a controllable, proven alternative with strikeout stuff that would slot perfectly behind Shota Imanaga in the rotation.

Gore's 4.17 ERA masks his effectiveness. His 185 strikeouts ranked among league leaders, and the velocity on his fastball remains elite. The Nationals are serious about moving him, with Buster Olney reporting that multiple teams expect a trade to materialize within days. The Cubs cannot afford to let another franchise land this controllable talent.

The Perfect Trade Package

The Cubs' organizational depth makes them uniquely positioned to construct an offer that works for both sides. Here's what Chicago should propose:

Nationals receive:

OF Owen Caissie

RHP Brandon Birdsell

2B James Triantos

OF Kevin Alcantara

Cubs Receive:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

This package avoids including Matt Shaw or Cade Horton—prospects the Nationals specifically targeted in July—allowing both organizations to move forward without retreading previous negotiations. The deal gives Washington genuine major-league talent alongside premium upside prospects while Chicago retains its most coveted internal assets.

Why Both Sides Benefit

The Nationals get legitimate position player help in a rebuilding scenario while maintaining their ability to develop starting pitching internally. Caissie and Alcántara bring immediate athletic tools with power potential, while Triantos offers proven bat-to-ball skills that could contribute at the major league level within months. Birdsell provides quality depth to complement their developing arms.

For the Cubs, this trade elevates their starting rotation into legitimate contention territory. Gore's two years of control means Chicago secures cost-effective ace-quality innings when it matters most. Their pitching depth—Imanaga, Cade Horton, Justin Steele, and Matthew Boyd—already forms a solid foundation, and Gore transforms it into something capable of winning October games.

The Cubs have explored multiple free-agent options, but Gore offers something those conversations cannot match: controllability, proven strikeout stuff, and a multi-year window. This is the trade they should make before December closes the window on 2026 aspirations.