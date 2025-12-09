The Chicago Cubs entered the Winter Meetings with clear interest in the closer market, signaling a possible shift toward a more aggressive approach to MLB free agency this offseason. With the bullpen needing stability for 2026, the club has kept its attention on several late-inning arms, including Robert Suarez, who stands out as one of the most proven options available.

Chicago’s search comes at an important moment for a club that showed flashes in 2025 but lacked a consistent ninth-inning anchor. Moving Porter Hodge into a flexible setup role could strengthen high-leverage innings, while protecting arms returning from injury. The Cubs believe a veteran presence would help push them deeper into October, making the closer market a priority as discussions continue at the Winter Meetings.

The BBWAA’s Francys Romero took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) with an update that underscored how active the front office has been while surveying the upper tier of available relievers. The report added fuel to the growing belief that the Cubs may act sooner rather than later.

“Hearing from the Winter Meetings that the Cubs are still exploring the closer market, with Robert Suárez as one of the ideal candidates.”

Romero’s note reflects how strong the veteran closer has positioned himself after opting out of his deal with the San Diego Padres. The right-hander led the National League in saves last season and pairs a high-velocity fastball with a sharp changeup that frustrates hitters in big spots. His experience and poise in pressure moments make him one of the most intriguing names connected to the Cubs during MLB free agency.

A move for the 34-year old closer would show a more aggressive approach than usual from Chicago’s front office, which often avoids top-priced relievers. With a playoff window open and a need for reliability late in games, the Cubs appear ready to explore every option that can help solidify their path back to October.