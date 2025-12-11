The Chicago Cubs have been rumored to be interested in potentially signing third baseman Alex Bregman since the offseason began. Although nothing has come to fruition just yet, it appears outfielder Ian Happ loves the idea of Bregman joining the team.

During a guest appearance on “The Compound,” on the Marquee Sports Network, Happ explained how Bregman would be a perfect fit in the lineup. The 31-year-old switch-hitter claims that Bregman's ability as a right-handed hitter would complement the team as a whole. Especially considering how many left-handed hitters are already on the roster.

“One thing that's interesting about Bregman and the Cubs is just the way that our lineup is constructed, and the fact that our young guys are predominantly left-handed… bringing in a right-handed bat helps you a little bit with lineup construction,” said Ian Happ. “Where you can space out your lefties in between guys who can really hit lefties well and make the other man think twice about it, those things are the advantages to adding kind of a right-handed thumper in the middle of that lineup.”

.@ihapp_1 thinks that Alex Bregman’s bat would fit very well in the Cubs’ lineup 👀 pic.twitter.com/xSDe0SELDA — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) December 11, 2025

Alex Bregman hit free agency after playing just one season with the Boston Red Sox. The three-time All-Star ended the 2025 campaign with a .273 batting average and .360 OBP while recording 118 hits, 18 home runs, and 62 RBIs. It's said that the 31-year-old third baseman is seeking a long-term contract (five years or more) with a team aiming to make a run for the playoffs.

So far, Bregman has not received a deal he likes, as he could have signed by now. We'll have to wait and see what his final decision will be, but the Cubs seem to be in the mix of potentially signing him.