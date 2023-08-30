The Chicago Cubs gave Justin Steele the ball in a crucial matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 28-year-old lefty went to work with six scoreless innings to power a win where his offense gave him just a single run for support.

Steele allowed six hits and a walk but struck out eight batters, fighting through some pain after getting struck in the leg by a hit from Victor Caratini. The Cubs held on for the 1-0 win at home, putting them within four games of the lead in the National League Central and one game above the final Wild Card spot.

Cubs manager David Ross said that Steele had a “big-time performance” against their division rival, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “I know where his heart is and who he is down to the core,” he said. “I wasn’t too worried.”

The Cubs, as Ross indicates, know what Steele is capable of. His performance against the Brewers is perhaps his biggest of the year. His eight Ks tie for the second most he has had this season and is the most he has had in a shutout performance. Although his six hits were the most he has surrendered in such games, he came through when it mattered and kept the goose egg in Milwaukee's runs column on a night when Chicago's bats froze up.

“I loved it. I love pitching in that environment,” Steele said, via MLB.com. “The fans here do a really special job of knowing the situation, knowing what’s at stake, knowing when to get on their feet. I mean, I think there was a moment in the first inning they were on their feet, because they knew a big pitch was coming.”

Justin Steele may not win the National League Cy Young award but he's putting together a very good case. He has the best ERA+ among qualified pitchers in baseball (168), does a great job at preventing walks (5.2 percent) and is tied for the league lead in quality starts (18). His 2.69 ERA is second only to the San Diego Padres' Blake Snell but Steele's WHIP and FIP are superior.

The Cubs are serious contenders for the playoffs and Steele's pitching is a huge part of it.