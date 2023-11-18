Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green has left the organization in order to take a job with the New York Mets' front office.

The Chicago Cubs made the shocking decision to hire Craig Counsell as their new skipper earlier this month, but he's losing a part of his staff that was around with David Ross. Andy Green, who was the bench coach, has taken a job with the New York Mets in their front office, via Jeff Passan. He was actually offered other jobs within the Cubbies franchise but ultimately decided to leave for a new opportunity in the Big Apple.

Green, a former big leaguer who had a cup of coffee in the early 2000s, served as the manager of the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2019. While there were reports that Green was actually fired by the Cubs, that is very much false. He's leaving on his own terms.

Green actually had managerial interviews this winter with the Mets and Cleveland Guardians. He didn't have a winning record during his time in San Diego but definitely has experience as an MLB skipper.

Green is taking a senior advisor role in player development with the Mets, as reported by Joel Sherman. He's a well-respected figure in the baseball world. The Cubs just interviewed Miami Marlins first base coach Jon Jay for the bench coach position but decided to not hire the ex-outfielder.

Despite Green leaving, Chicago definitely has a bright future ahead. Counsell did a phenomenal job of maximizing his talent pool with the Milwaukee Brewers and should do the same in the Windy City. The Cubs have one of the best minor league systems in baseball and no shortage of budding stars on their current roster.