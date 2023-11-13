Craig Counsell explained why he decided to join the Chicago Cubs this offseason as opposed to staying with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Craig Counsell shocked the baseball world by leaving the Milwaukee Brewers to manage the division rival Chicago Cubs, and Counsell explained why he made the move in his introductory press conference with the team on Monday.

“You're kinda trying to figure out what to do and I think at some point over a pretty long timespan I just thought that a new challenge was where I had to push myself,” Craig Counsell said, according to Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. “Really it's about growth, man. It's about trying to push yourself to a place that you're not at right now. That's scary. I'm sitting up here, I'm a little bit scared. I'm sitting up here, you're a little bit uncomfortable. But that's how you get to a better place. That's how you push yourself as a person to a better place. … It is time to be a Cub. There is momentum happening here and it feels close. That means there's a really exciting future ahead of us. And now it' smy job to be part of taking us to the next level. That's the plan.”

The Cubs are hoping to emerge as contenders after just missing out on the playoffs in 2023. They will have to add in free agency or with trades this offseason, as Cody Bellinger is a free agent this offseason.

However, the Cubs seem committed to making big additions this offseason. It would be a surprise if they did not make any significant moves, whether that is bringing back Cody Bellinger or not.