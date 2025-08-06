The Chicago Cubs pulled off an impressive 6-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, giving the club its 66th victory on the season. However, one reliever on the team stole the spotlight after recording an immaculate inning to help close out the contest.

Chicago called reliever Andrew Kittredge, who is a new addition from the Baltimore Orioles before the trade deadline, to the mound in the top of the seventh inning. After struggling mightily in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Reds, where he gave up four earned runs, the 35-year-old reliever tossed an immaculate inning the following game.

Andrew Kittredge tosses an immaculate inning for the @Cubs! pic.twitter.com/dkZXAHSz3u — MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2025

Nine pitches. Nine strikes. Three strikeouts. That's all Kittredge needed to get out of the seventh inning and help maintain the Cubs' lead. It's a great sign for Kittredge to put on a dominant display, considering there were some concerns after Tuesday night's loss. The fanbase was absolutely loving it, as they stormed social media to display their support. Meanwhile, others believed the umpire helped Kittredge out just a tad.

“Great bounce back from yesterday,” exclaimed one fan.

One individual claimed, “Give a hand to the Ump for helping him out!”

“Great pitches, wow,” said another fan.

This person called out Cubs fans, stating, “Cubs fans last night were LIVID this dude was giving up runs and now are ready to throw a parade.”

“That old saying about relievers needing to have a short memory? Right here,” said another individual.

The Cubs traded for Kittredge with the goal of him improving the bullpen. Before the deal, he was having a solid campaign with the Orioles, as he owned a 3.45 ERA and 1.085 WHIP while recording 32 strikeouts through 31.1 innings pitched.

Those are the numbers the Cubs expect to see from their new reliever. His ugly performance against the Reds on Tuesday evening certainly inflated his ERA. However, if he can continue playing great baseball for the remainder of the season, then his numbers should balance out.