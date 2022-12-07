By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The New York Yankees are at a crossroads. After winning 99 games and making it as far as the ALCS, the Yankees are facing incredible uncertainty in free agency, especially with 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Judge, who was responsible for carrying New York’s offense during the regular season after hitting an incredible 62 long balls, is a legitimate flight risk, as the San Francisco Giants, among other teams, are upping the ante in their pursuit of the 6’7 slugger. But Judge may not be the only one in danger of leaving the Yankees.

Starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, who made 32 starts last season for the Yankees, tallying a 3.91 ERA in 177.1 innings, could also leave the confines of Yankee Stadium. Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Chicago Cubs are in hot pursuit of Taillon, which could further complicate what’s already shaping up to be a challenging offseason for the Yankees.

Jameson Taillon was second in the Yankees in total innings pitched, so his loss would leave a huge gap in New York’s starting rotation. Meanwhile the Cubs will definitely welcome a workhorse such as Taillon. Marcus Stroman ended up leading the Cubs in innings pitched with just 138.2, making acquiring someone who can soak up tons of innings a priority for Chicago as they look to make their way back to contention.

Nonetheless, it seems as if Taillon is in love with the Yankees organization, if his past words are anything to go by. Following their ALCS loss to the Houston Astros, the 31-year old expressed his love for the franchise, thanking them for taking a chance on him when he was out injured. It remains to be seen, however, if the Yankees pony up the requisite cash to retain Taillon.