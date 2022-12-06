By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Whether the New York Yankees would eventually lose or win the Aaron Judge sweepstakes in free agency, it’s clear that they have tried to retain the slugger’s services. As rumors of Judge’s looming arrival in the Bay Area — AKA signing with the San Francisco Giants — the Yankees still are holding onto the hope that at the end of the day, the hulking 2022 MLB American League MVP will choose to go back to the Big Apple and don New York pinstripes for several more years.

Via YES studio analyst Jack Curry:

The Judge camp has spoken internally about hoping that the negotiations for a new contract will be done soon. The Yankees described today as a frenzied day, but also say they believe that no final decision has been made.

Jon Heyman sent Twitter into a frenzy when he seemingly prematurely jumped the gun, reporting that Aaron Judge was almost likely going to sign with the Giants only to retract that update moments later. The report is that Judge has been offered a deal that is in the vicinity of the $360 million price range, a mammoth deal, to say the least.

If that is the current price point for Aaron Judge and if the Yankees are still in contention, it could mean that the price could potentially be driven even higher, depending on how desperate either the Giants or the Yankees are in winning this free agency battle.

In the 2022 MLB season, Aaron Judge famously hit 62 home runs to break Roger Maris’ long-standing American League record for most homers in a season.