The Chicago Cubs are calling up first baseman prospect Matt Mervis, according to a Thursday tweet from ESPN baseball columnist Jeff Passan.

“The Chicago Cubs are calling up top first base prospect Matt Mervis, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote. “He’s expected to join the team tomorrow as it returns home to start a series against Miami.

“Mervis, 25, was hitting .286/.402/.560 with six HR in 24 games at Triple-A Iowa. Big power prospect.”

The corresponding roster move is currently unknown, according to Yahoo! Sports.

A former 39th-round selection in the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Georgetown Prepatory School, Mervis has played with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, in 2023. The 25-year-old first baseman has earned 26 hits, 27 runs and six home runs in 24 games played for Iowa, according to Baseball Reference.

Mervis played for the Iowa Cubs, the Tennessee Smokies and the South Bend Cubs in 2022. He earned 158 hits, 92 runs and 36 home runs while playing in 137 games with the three Chicago Cubs affiliates. He also spent time with the Mesa Solar Sox of the Arizona Fall League in 2022.

The Cubs stand at an even 15-15, putting them in third place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates. They took wins over the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics while losing to the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins.

Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman became the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1906 to record six innings pitched and zero earned runs over their first two starts of the season, according to Marquee Sports Network.

“Truly can’t express how thankful I am for the passion and energy of the @Cubs fanbase,” Stroman wrote in an April tweet. “From the moment I walk out pre-game to warmup…the love is endless. It’s an honor to compete in front of y’all. Thank you! 🗣️.”