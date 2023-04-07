Heading into his 11th season in the MLB, and second with the Chicago Cubs, starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has gotten off to arguably the best start of his career in 2023.

On opening day as the Cubs took on the Milwaukee Brewers, Marcus Stroman was dominant. Over six innings, he allowed just three hits and three bases on balls while recording eight strikeouts and zero allowed runs.

On Friday, as Stroman headed to the mound for his second start of the season, he was once again elite. As the Cubs faced off against the Texas Rangers, he allowed zero runs while recording six strikeouts over six innings. In addition, he allowed just two hits and three bases on balls.

With this performance, Marcus Stroman earned a place in the Cubs record books. According to Marquee Sports Network, he became the first Cubs pitcher since at least 1906 to record six innings pitched and zero earned runs over their first two starts of the season.

Following his performance, Stroman took to Twitter to thank the Cubs fans.

“Truly can’t express how thankful I am for the passion and energy of the @Cubs fanbase. From the moment I walk out pre-game to warmup…the love is endless. It’s an honor to compete in front of y’all. Thank you! 🗣️” wrote Stroman.

In what was the 200th start of his career, Stroman also spoke about how far he has come.

“Scouts and “analysts” said I was a one-inning guy and too small to hold up as a starter. Turns out…I’m a workhorse. They can’t predict work ethic. Young athletes…never let a soul deter you from your dreams or stop you from shining your light. Go be legendary through it all! 🗣️” wrote Stroman.

While the Cubs have gotten off to a rocky 3-3 start, Stroman appears set for an elite season.