Pitchers and catchers will report to their respective spring training camps next week, and the Chicago Cubs have already made a decision regarding outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, the top prospect in their system and the 28th-ranked prospect in all of baseball according to MLB.com.

The Cubs hope Crow-Armstrong will be their center fielder when he reaches the big league level, but for now as a non-roster invitee to spring training he will get to learn from watching Cody Bellinger play the position, according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. While Cody Bellinger has regressed hard offensively over the last couple of seasons, he brings value on the defensive side of the ball and has a ton of experience playing center field.

“What I’m really excited about is getting to actually just watch him move,” Crow-Armstrong said, via Bastian. “I want to see what he does. I like mirroring and kind of applying, or whatever you want to call it. Yeah, I’m really excited to see how he works defensively.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong was acquired by the Cubs ahead of the 2021 trade deadline in the trade that sent infielder Javier Baez to the New York Mets.

This was the same trade deadline that the Cubs dealt Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees and Kris Bryant to the San Francisco Giants.

The Cubs are hinging their rebuild on many of the minor-league players they acquired at that trade deadline, and Crow-Armstrong is one many have the highest hopes for, as he is now the number one prospect in their farm system.

Crow-Armstrong still has a ways to go when it comes to reaching the major leagues. He played 63 games in High-A for the South Bend Cubs in 2022, and still has to go through the AA and AAA level before playing at the major league level.