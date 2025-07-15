The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner, and rumors are buzzing loudly with each passing day. It sounds like the Chicago Cubs might be a team to keep an eye on as there is speculation that the front office could trade one of its top prospects. Insider Jon Morosi shares more details on how a deal could come to fruition.

During a guest appearance on “670 The Score,” Morosi claims that if he were in charge of the Cubs, he would not trade top prospect Owen Caissie for a one-year rental type of player. Instead, he believes Chicago should only deal the 23-year-old outfielder if the club receives a significant upgrade or addresses multiple needs on the roster.

“I would not trade Owen Caissie for one rental player,” said Jon Morosi; “I would not trade Owen Caissie for Zac Gallen straight up… I think that Caissie's got too much value, and you still don't have [Kyle] Tucker signed long term… But if the [Arizona Diamondbacks] come at you and say, ‘I will give you Gallen and [Eugenio] Suarez, or Gallen and one more reliever'… If you can do that, then I'm in.”

The fact that Tucker is not signed long term puts the Cubs in a real dilemma when it comes to the outfield. So it makes sense why Morosi wouldn't want to see Chicago trade away Caissie, as there is a chance he is the immediate replacement for the 28-year-old outfielder.

But with the Cubs in first place in the NL Central, rumors will likely continue swirling around the organization until the trade deadline. Especially considering the franchise is in a prime position to make a serious playoff push and potentially go on a deep run.

The trade deadline is set for July 31 at 6 p.m. EST. So the Cubs, along with the rest of the league, still have some time to figure out potential deals.