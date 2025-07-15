The Chicago Cubs have been in control of the National League Central for the majority of the 2025 campaign, and one reason why has been because of the strong play from right fielder Kyle Tucker. The Cubs took a bit of a risk by trading for Tucker from the Houston Astros as he prepared to enter the final year of his contract, and while he's delivered the goods on the field so far, he's not ready to discuss his impending free agency.

In 95 games, Tucker is hitting .280 with 17 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases, earning him the fourth-straight All-Star selection of his career. Tucker has been a perfect fit with the Cubs, and he seems to be enjoying his time with them, but he offered a murky stance on his contract situation, saying his main goal right now is to enjoy the All-Star break.

“We’ll see how that all turns out,” Tucker said, per Robert Murray of FanSided. “It’s been really fun. The All-Star break, had a good first half and we’re leading the division right now, although I know it’s pretty close. Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy the All-Star Game, get through this week, and we’ll see what happens.”

Cubs may face uphill battle to keep Kyle Tucker in town

If Tucker hits the open market, he will be in a prime position to earn one of the biggest contracts of the offseason. While the Cubs would like to do what they can to prevent him from reaching free agency, given the numbers he's putting up this year, that's going to be tough to accomplish, and it seems like he is in no rush to begin discussing a new deal with his current club.

For now, Tucker is going to enjoy the All-Star festivities before turning his attention to the second half of the season. With his future uncertain, the Chicago is going to do what they can to win while he's in town, and if they can hang on to win their division, they will be in a great spot to go on a deep playoff run in a few months.