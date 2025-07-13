The Chicago Cubs are back in the playoff conversation in the National League. With young stars Pete Crow-Armstrong and Michael Busch leading the way, Chicago should be set for a solid competitive window. To add on, the Cubs are set to host the 2027 MLB All-Star Game at Wrigley Field. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday that the official announcement is coming soon.

“The Chicago Cubs have been approved by Major League Baseball to host the 2027 All-Star Game – and will make the announcement July 30 in Chicago,” Nightengale reported. “It will be the Cubs’ first All-Star Game since 1990. The Philadelphia Phillies will host the 2026 All-Star Game, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles are the front-runners to host in 2028.”

All of that follows the Atlanta Braves, who will host this week's festivities at Truist Park. Reports from Bruce Levine surfaced back in May about the All-Star Game returning to Wrigley Field. Now, MLB is set to make the move official. Despite having one of the iconic stadiums in sports, the Cubs have gone over 30 years without the Midsummer Classic.

The Cubs are sending three players to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. Crow-Armstrong will be the National League's starting centerfielder, and Kyle Tucker will start next to him in right. If the Cubs retain Tucker this offseason, this could very well be the starting combo in 2027.

The third Cubs All-Star is starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who no one would have predicted before the season. He had a career 4.85 ERA in 182 appearances before joining Chicago this season. In 19 starts this year, he has a 2.34 ERA with a NL-leading 10 wins. With Justin Steele out for the season, Boyd has stepped up in a big way.

The Cubs hope to have plenty of All-Stars and Home Run Derby participants in 2027, when the MLB All-Star Game returns to Wrigley Field.