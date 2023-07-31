In what appears to be a clear win-now move, the Chicago Cubs have shored up their infield, as the club has traded for Washington Nationals third baseman Jeimer Candelario, league sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

DJ Herz, the Cubs' no 16-ranked prospect and a left-handed pitcher, and Kevin Made, Chicago's 14th-ranked prospect and a shortstop, are headed to the Nationals in the trade, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Candelario, 29, is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his big-league career, as he's posted a .823 OPS with 16 home runs, 53 RBI and 57 runs scored.

But it's been Candelario's contributions on defense that have stood out the most, as the veteran third baseman is tied for fourth in the majors in the Statcast defensive metric, Outs Above Average.

The first clue into the Cubs' MLB trade deadline plans was their decision to retain outfielder Cody Bellinger, who many perceived as the best bat available on the market.

It sure seemed like the Cubs, fresh off of an eight-game winning streak, were planning to buy rather than sell. The trade for Candelario answers that question- and likely means that top starter Marcus Stroman, like Bellinger, isn't going anywhere.

Meanwhile, the Nationals, 44-62 and fresh off of last year's MLB trade deadline Juan Soto blockbuster, are continuing to look to build up the league's 10th-ranked farm system from the preseason.

Herz, a southpaw with a mid-90s heater and a nice changeup, is projected by many evaluators as a future bullpen option. Made has been riddled by injuries, though his quick bat speed and ability to play multiple positions is a nice addition to the Nats' system.