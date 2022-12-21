By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke his silence on deciding to sign with the Cubs this offseason, per MLB.com.

“I met with the Cubs (in free agency), it’s exciting just because it’s the Chicago Cubs… as a baseball fan, its a great organization,” Bellinger said. “They showed a lot of interest from the beginning. We just stayed in steady contact, just worked out really well.”

Cody Bellinger then commented on what he was initially looking for after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Overall, I just wanted a good fit. I wanted to be comfortable. I wanted to play in a good environment. Obviously Wrigley Field has that. As an opposing player I’ve always loved playing there, just love the atmosphere and what the history has about the field. It just kind of felt like a really good fit for me.”

As aforementioned, Cody Bellinger is a former MVP. But he’s labored mightily over the past two seasons in LA. The Cubs’ decision to pay him a generous amount of money is risky, but the reward is worth it.

It will be intriguing to see how Cody Bellinger fares with the Cubs during the 2023 campaign.