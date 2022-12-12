By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

While Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts have already secured long-term deals, there are still several other big-name shortstops on the open market. That includes Dansby Swanson, who has been linked to numerous clubs, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and his only team to date, the Atlanta Braves.

And according to Jon Heyman, the Dodgers remain very much in the running for Swanson, who would fill a hole at SS after losing Turner:

“Star free agent SS Dansby Swanson appears to be possibility for the Dodgers, where he could reunite with Freddie Freeman. Swanson, who married USWNT/Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh Saturday, also has drawn interest from Cubs/others. Incumbent Braves remain stealthy or quiet.”

It’s important to note LA is reportedly waiting to see how the Trevor Bauer situation plays out before making any moves. If his suspension is cut short they could owe in excess of $100 million in penalties and that would undoubtedly affect their spending. If Bauer ultimately serves the rest of his suspension though, the Dodgers don’t owe him anything.

Dansby Swanson is certainly the type of player who could make a huge impact with the NL West champions. He’s sure-handed as shortstop, can hit for power and average, and steal bases. Last season, he slashed .277 with 25 homers and 96 RBI for Atlanta. Swanson played all 162 games as well.

The Braves remain in the mix for Swanson but as Heyman noted, there hasn’t been much traction on an extension. The Cubs are also eyeing Carlos Correa but have their eyes on Swanson, too. Expect things to heat up very soon with both of these star infielders.