By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

MLB star shortstop Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh over the weekend. The wedding has led some to believe that Swanson, a free agent, may opt to sign in Chicago with the Cubs with Pugh playing for the Red Stars. Although that is only speculation, it is something worth keeping tabs on.

Pugh’s played in Chicago since 2021. Meanwhile, Swanson has played in Atlanta with the Braves his entire career. But the Braves and Swanson have reportedly not done much talking this offseason. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers are also rumored to be a suitor for the star shortstop in free agency.

MLB insider Jon Heyman provided updates on Dansby Swanson’s standing with the Braves, Cubs, and Dodgers.

“Star free agent SS Dansby Swanson appears to be possibility for the Dodgers, where he could reunite with Freddie Freeman. Swanson, who married USWNT/Chicago Red Stars star Mallory Pugh Saturday, also has drawn interest from Cubs/others. Incumbent Braves remain stealthy or quiet,” Heyman shared on Twitter.

Professional athletes often make free agency decisions based off of family. So Cubs fans will have hope that Swanson and Pugh’s wedding leads to Chicago landing Dansby Swanson. The Cubs’ organization reportedly considers Swanson to be their most realistic star free agent target as well.

It will be interesting to see where Dansby Swanson ends up signing. With Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts officially off the board, Swanson’s market is beginning to reveal itself. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on his free agency.