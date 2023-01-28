Chicago Cubs’ pitcher Kyle Hendricks is the last remaining player from the 2016 World Series winning team. Former pitcher Jon Lester played a pivotal role in Chicago’s Fall Classic victory. Hendricks recently agreed that Dansby Swanson can play a similar role to Lester for the Cubs moving forward, per the Chicago Sun Times’ Maddie Lee.

“He is the No. 1 guy that you refer to and when you say ‘winning,’” Hendricks said. “I mean, you see what he’s done throughout his entire life, really. And just talking to him, you see the passion, you see how much he loves doing what he does.”

Dansby Swanson helped lead the Atlanta Braves to a World Series title during the 2021 campaign. He was also a part of a number of different successful Braves’ teams. But now Swanson has an opportunity to lead a ball club as the face of a franchise after signing in Chicago this past offseason.

Dansby Swanson understands what it takes to win and has World Series aspirations. The Cubs are likely still a few pieces away from truly contending in the NL Central. But the future is bright. Swanson is locked into a 7-year deal and the Cubs will look to build around him.

Chicago snapped a 100-plus year World Series drought with their 2016 victory. But they would like to avoid another lengthy drought and win sooner rather than later.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Chicago in the World Series mix within a couple of years. For now, they will attempt to upset the odds and take care of business in 2023.