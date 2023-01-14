The Chicago Cubs seem to believe that they can be a playoff contender in the 2023 campaign, despite coming off a losing season in 2022. While they haven’t necessarily had the greatest offseason, they have certainly put their money where their mouth is by going out and signing one of the top free agents this offseason in Dansby Swanson.

Swanson developed quite a winning pedigree during his time with the Atlanta Braves, and he hopes to bring that with him when he joins the Cubs. In fact, Swanson recently revealed that he has an addiction to winning, and his recent comments on winning a World Series with Atlanta, and his desire to do the same thing with Chicago, will surely excite fans of the team.

Chicago Cub Dansby Swanson is addicted to winning pic.twitter.com/N99pynbdMP — Starting 9 (@Starting9) January 14, 2023

Swanson helped turn the Braves into one of the top teams in the National League during his time there, and that resulted in a lot of winning. Swanson got a taste of winning at the biggest level when he was part of the Braves 2021 World Series squad, and that’s something that he wants to recreate with his new team in the Cubs.

Everything Swanson says here is something you want to hear from the new face of your franchise. Unfortunately, Swanson isn’t going to be able to win another title on his own, as it’s going to require the help of the rest of the Cubs squad. Signing Swanson is great, and while he seems totally committed to winning a World Series with Chicago, it’s clear that the Cubs still have a bit of work to do before fielding a legitimate World Series contender that can be led by Swanson.