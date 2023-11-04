Marcus Stroman had a great season with the Cubs, but he may end up signing with a new team after his latest contract decision

The Chicago Cubs had an extremely encouraging 2023 campaign, and a big reason for that was due to their pitching staff. The starting rotation finally seems to have their next ace of the future in Justin Steele, but they also got a great season from Marcus Stroman, who earned the second All-Star selection of his career thanks to his strong season on the mound (10-9, 3.95 ERA, 119 K, 1.26 WHIP).

Stroman has now put together two strong campaigns for the Cubs, but he may find himself on a new team come the start of the 2024 season. While Stroman had one-year left on his deal with Chicago that would have paid him $21 million, the veteran starter decided to opt out of the final year of his deal, and he will now hit free agency in hopes of securing a bigger deal this offseason.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Breaking: Marcus Stroman opted out of his Cubs contract and will be a free agent. He had $21M and a year to go.”

Could Marcus Stroman's time with the Cubs be over?

While $21 million is nothing to scoff at, Stroman's decision to opt out of his contract makes a lot of sense. He will turn 33 in May, so this is likely the last chance he will have to earn a big contract before he calls it a career. Stroman could have bet on himself to have another big campaign in 2024, but after an All-Star campaign in 2023, there was really no point in doing so.

Given his solid fit with Chicago, the Cubs will likely try to find a way to bring Stroman back, but considering how he will be looking for more than the $21 million he just turned down, that could present a significant barrier in their negotiations. And with teams all across the league needing starting pitching, it's fair to wonder whether Stroman has pitched his last game with the Cubs.