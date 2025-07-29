Shane Bieber has spent his entire big league career with the Cleveland Guardians. The two-time All-Star and 2020 American League Cy Young winner is coming off Tommy John surgery and has yet to pitch in 2025. Nevertheless, Jeff Passan of ESPN believes the Chicago Cubs could still try to acquire the 30-year-old starting pitcher.

ESPN asked its experts to suggest trades they would like to see come to fruition. A number of deals were mentioned, as Passan explained his reasoning behind the Guardians-Cubs Bieber trade idea.

“Chicago needs to land at least one starting pitcher at this deadline, and the former AL Cy Young winner is very available,” Passan wrote. “He still hasn't pitched in the big leagues this season, but his stuff has looked crisp during his three minor league outings, according to scouts who have seen him, and the acquisition cost won't be nearly as prohibitive as that of other pitchers on the market. The ceiling, meanwhile, could be every bit as high, and while there's inherent risk involved with a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery — particularly one with a $16 million player option — it's a risk a team like the Cubs should feel plenty comfortable taking.”

Bieber is working his way back from Tommy John surgery. He has a player option for the 2026 season before becoming a free agent in 2027. Steven Kwan and Bieber are among the Guardians who may be traded before the 2025 deadline.

Chicago could certainly use the pitching help. The Cubs currently trail the Milwaukee Brewers by one game in the National League East. The Guardians are also in second place in their division — the American League Central — but they trail the Detroit Tigers by nine games.

Cleveland has to decide whether or not making an AL Wild Card push is worth buying at the deadline. Otherwise, the ball club may end up trading multiple stars away. The Cubs would be an intriguing fit for Bieber in the event that he is traded before the deadline.