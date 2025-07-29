The outpouring of love for Ryne Sandberg in light of his passing continues. Sandberg was 65 when he succumbed to a year-long battle with prostate cancer on Monday.

He has an indelible legacy that lives on in every sector of Wrigleyville. Sandberg came to the Cubs in 1982 after playing with the Philadelphia Phillies the year prior.

From there, he began establish himself as a bona fide star. Then in 1984, Sandberg had the season of his dreams.

He became the National League MVP by batting .314 with 19 home runs, 19 triples, and 32 stolen bases. Sandberg led the NL in triples as well as runs scored with 114.

On June 23, Sandberg won the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere with the “Sandberg Game” against the St. Louis Cardinals. Before a nationally televised audience and during NBC's Game of the Week, Sandberg brought the Cubs back from a 7-1 deficit.

He hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th against the Cardinals' famed closer Bruce Sutter to tie the game at seven. In the tenth inning, Sandberg hit another game-tying home run to force the game into the 11th.

The Cubs went on to win 12-11. They won the division title for the first time since 1945. Though they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLCS, the Cubs were nonetheless propelled back to prominence.

A long cry from the heartache of the 1969 season and a subsequent decade of futility. The leadership of Dallas Green as the general manger plus the addition of ace and 1984 Cy Young winner Rick Sutcliffe helped immensely.

However, Sandberg was the catalyst.

He would go on to achieve 2,386 hits, 282 home runs, and a lifetime batting average of .285. In 2005, Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

In all, Sandberg played with the Cubs until 1994. Last June, he was honored with a statue outside Wrigley Field, cementing his place amongst the Cubs greats.

A statue in which fans gathered following his passing. In terms of his greatness, it is undeniable. But is he better than Ernie, Ronnie, Fergie, Billy, Andre, or Sammy?

Argument why Sandberg is the greatest Cub

Some may suggest that Sandberg was the best to wear the Cubs uniform. For his time, he was a real five tool player.

Sandberg could hit for average and for power, achieving 40 home runs in 1990. He was also one of the best fielders of his generation with a lifetime fielding percentage of .989.

Not to mention his nine Gold Glove Awards.

Plus, Sandberg could run the base paths as he achieved a career total of 344 stolen bases. In 1985, he finished with a career high of 54.

Then to cap it off he could also throw. All this put together could suggest that he was the best to do it because he could do it all.

Argument why Sandberg is not the greatest Cub

There are factors that could explain why Sandberg might not be the greatest Cub. Aside from his overall numbers, he did have one MVP season. He only competed in one playoff series during that MVP year and never won a World Series.

Plus, he has to contend with some other beloved Cubs.

Ernie Banks “Mr. Cub” had career 512 home runs, a stat many attribute to greatness. Billy Williams was one of the best power hitters of his day. Ron Santo was hailed as a fan favorite for his excellence at third base.

Sammy Sosa gave Cubs fans a season to remember with his home run chase with Mark McGuire in 1998.

Final Conclusion

In truth, conclusively stating who's the greatest will forever and always be subjective.

Whichever side some will fall in, there is no question that Ryne Sandberg was one of the best to ever run out at Wrigley Field. The dedication he showed on the field combined with his fight to beat cancer forever endeared him to the friends of the friendly confines.

Debates about the greatest Cubs players will linger for eternity. But when those inevitable squabbles commence, the name of Ryne Sandberg will surely and rightfully be uttered.