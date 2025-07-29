The Chicago Cubs are in the middle of a successful season in 2025. Unfortunately, the team and their fanbase were dealt a tough blow when Ryne Sandberg passed away. The former MVP and Baseball Hall of Fame inductee died at 65 years old on Monday. His loss has been felt by the team, including by former teammates Shawon Dunston. However, he lives on at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs retired Sandberg's jersey back in 2005. The infielder is in the team's Hall of Fame and has a statue outside the concourse. Before Chicago's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, fans approached the statue to pay tribute to one of the team's legend. His statue became a shrine, and fans knelt in prayer in front of it.

Sandberg remained involved with the team long after his playing career ended. Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd is one of many players who remember him fondly. The team and the Chicago community have rallied together at Wrigley Field to pay their respects to one of the best players to ever suit up for them.

Fans loved Sandberg and his final message to Cubs supporters proved that the affection went both ways. His death puts a dark cloud over Chicago, but Dunston and other have chose to remember his best moments.

Despite the death of a team legend, the Cubs and their players continue to play hard. Their decision to honor his memory by dedicating their success to him has reinvigorated their fans. Instead of playing for a World Series title, Chicago is playing to honor Sandberg and his memory.

Sandberg spent the majority of his career with the Cubs alongside Dunston and others. His leadership and dominance on the field helped him get into the Hall of Fame. However, his personality is what Chicago will remember him for. For now, his statue at Wrigley Field gives fans an opportunity to pay their respects to an all-time great.

